Home Ground
Quiet zones will make Singapore a more appealing global city
The art of soundscaping – using human and natural sounds to create a pleasant urban environment – is the next challenge in city planning. Just as Singapore incorporates greenery into its urban design, it can incorporate sound oases and quiet areas within the city.
The morning air was chilled from a night of rain, leaving a gentle drizzle that kept the crowds away.
I walked along Tanjong Beach as dawn broke, sinking my feet into the sand. Picking a spot close to where the water lapped at the ocean's edge, I unfurled the rain jacket I had brought and spread it out on the deserted beach to lie on my back, gazing up at the clouds.