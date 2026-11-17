What is rational for an individual may still be economically damaging if it spreads.

The proportion of employees willing to do more than they have to fell to 55% in 2025 from 69% a decade earlier.

Britain is undergoing an epidemic of “quiet quitting”, where employees do only the minimum required in their jobs. It’s a modern recurrence of an old problem.

Bartleby, the title character in an 1853 short story by Herman Melville, may have been the earliest such rebel against the strictures of corporate life, baffling his Wall Street boss by rejecting extra tasks with a mild but implacable: “I would prefer not to.” Two centuries later, we’re still trying to understand why some people decline to give their best at work.