Speaking of Asia: Quad, mind the credibility gap
As the Quad leaders meet this week, it’s important that they don’t lose their moral high ground.
Leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India that together constitute the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, will hold their inaugural "summit" on Friday (March 12).
US President Joe Biden will participate, joining Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Mr Morrison's counterparts in Japan and India, Mr Yoshihide Suga and Mr Narendra Modi, respectively.