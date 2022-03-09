Putin's war on the liberal order

The horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 has been seen as a critical turning point in world history. Many have said that it definitively marks the end of the post-Cold War era, a rollback of the "Europe whole and free" that we thought emerged after 1991, or indeed, the end of The End of History.

Mr Ivan Krastev, an astute observer of events east of the Elbe, has said recently in The New York Times that "We are all living in Vladimir Putin's world now", a world in which sheer force tramples over rule of law and democratic rights.