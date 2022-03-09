Putin's war on the liberal order

Democratic values were already under threat around the world before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now, we need to rekindle the spirit of 1989.

Francis Fukuyama
West Berlin citizens continuing their vigil on top of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate in this Nov 10, 1989, file photo. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - The horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 has been seen as a critical turning point in world history. Many have said that it definitively marks the end of the post-Cold War era, a rollback of the "Europe whole and free" that we thought emerged after 1991, or indeed, the end of The End of History.

Mr Ivan Krastev, an astute observer of events east of the Elbe, has said recently in The New York Times that "We are all living in Vladimir Putin's world now", a world in which sheer force tramples over rule of law and democratic rights.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top