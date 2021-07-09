Putin's 'Champagne' gambit will lose its fizz

In July 1936, with the signature of Joseph Stalin, the politburo of the Soviet Union adopted the resolution "On the production of Soviet champagne", and decreed that the proletariat should not miss out on the most bourgeois drink of all.

"Comrade Stalin is occupied with the greatest of questions relating to building socialism in our country," said Anastas Mikoyan, the then People's Commissar for food. "But at the same time he does not forget the small things."