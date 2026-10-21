Putin’s American friends

Moves to withdraw support for Ukraine by US President Donald Trump (right) is helping Moscow’s aggression against its neighbour, says the writer.

America has two types of exceptionalist. One believes the US is a unique force for good in the world. The other blames the world’s ills on America. What they share is incuriosity about non-Americans. Whether light or dark, only America has agency.

The light version has been badly discredited by wars of choice in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. Negative exceptionalists have thus been on the rise. Their long-held expectation of Russia’s victory over Ukraine is starting to look possible.