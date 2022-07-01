Public Defender's Office timely and necessary

Whether an accused person pleads guilty or claims trial to the charges against him, the criminal justice process must be fair and seen to be fair. This, in turn, depends on the accused having access to sound legal advice and proper legal representation.

An accused person is not just the sum of his alleged transgressions. Before a person is lawfully deprived of his liberty or life, the criminal justice process requires a court's careful examination of the alleged offence and holds the law enforcement agencies and prosecutors accountable by scrutinising their actions.