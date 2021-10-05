For Subscribers
Protests are surging around the world - what's driving them?
Rise in discontent in both poor and wealthy countries cannot simply be explained away as reactions to the pandemic
(NYTIMES) September was turbulent: More than 200 Australians arrested during citywide protests and a temporary no-fly zone declared over Melbourne. Rubber bullets and tear gas unleashed by the Thai riot police into an angry crowd. Healthcare workers assaulted in Canada. Rallies of up to 150,000 people across the Netherlands.
The pandemic has coincided with an upsurge in protests across the globe.