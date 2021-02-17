Protests alone won't save democracy in Myanmar

The deposed NLD government and its backers urgently need a concrete plan amid signs of a divide-and-conquer strategy by the military, says a veteran of the 1988 uprising

Min Zin
Protesters with a poster of de facto Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally against the junta in Yangon on Feb 15, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  Published
    1 hour ago
YANGON (NYTIMES) - Since the military seized power on Feb 1, I have felt overwhelmed watching both the empowerment of a new generation of young protesters and a continuing failure of political leadership. I am torn between nostalgia and the urgent need for a concrete strategy.

Thirty-three years have passed since the 8-8-88 Movement, a nationwide uprising in 1988 that called for the end of military dictatorship and the restoration of democratic governance; I was 14 years old, a student, and I discovered political activism then.

Topics: 