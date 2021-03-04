For Subscribers
Speaking Of Asia
Protecting Asia's weakest post-Covid-19
Across Asia, the pandemic is affecting poor families and deepening inequality. Governments need to do a deep think on social issues.
To gain a sense of how Covid-19 has impacted Asian society starting with its basic unit, the nuclear family, have a word with Mrs Suraiya Haque in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Mrs Haque is executive director of Phulki, a non-governmental organisation she founded in 1991 to provide workplace-based daycare for the children of women gaining employment in the country's then-mushrooming garment industry.