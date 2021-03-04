Protecting Asia's weakest post-Covid-19

To gain a sense of how Covid-19 has impacted Asian society starting with its basic unit, the nuclear family, have a word with Mrs Suraiya Haque in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Mrs Haque is executive director of Phulki, a non-governmental organisation she founded in 1991 to provide workplace-based daycare for the children of women gaining employment in the country's then-mushrooming garment industry.

Today, the garment industry is critical for the rising South Asian nation once described as a basket case. Not only are garments a source of exports and employment, but the industry has also contributed to the empowerment of women, by giving them more say on how the household income is spent and the education their children receive.

Another important side effect: It has helped keep extremism in check - mothers don't want to see their children blown up or embarking on escapades that get them tangled up with the law.

Today, Mrs Haque, 78, is a deeply worried individual. Over the phone from Dhaka, she frets that children across the class divide have been impacted by the disruptions from Covid-19, and that some have regressed in their development. With daycare centres being treated like educational institutions, mothers - those who are fortunate to have jobs - now need to give more time to their children, even as they balance work and household chores. Many have suffered pay cuts.

With people living in cramped spaces, domestic violence has risen too.

Pity the woman called back by the garment factory whose husband has yet to find re-employment. Violence inflicted on children by parents has shot up.

It is a story that you might find in East Asia as well, from the factories in Bandung, Indonesia, that supply shoes to Western sporting goods companies to Indochinese states like Cambodia, and particularly Myanmar, where job losses were some of the worst in the region last year in the wake of Covid-19.

Before the pandemic, 14 million people in the region classified as East Asia and Pacific by the World Bank had been expected to escape poverty last year. Now, it looks like Covid-19 may leave as many as 38 million more people poorer instead.

Only in China is poverty thought to have declined, while those pushed into poverty number the most in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Even where job losses were less severe, as in Vietnam, losses in earnings were widespread. To cope, many households cut household consumption, particularly on food, potentially leaving a lasting impact on people's health and economic productivity.

An equally troubling issue is inequality.

The Wealth Report 2021, put out on Tuesday by global real estate consultancy Knight Frank, forecasts that Indonesia, South-east Asia's largest economy, will see a 67 per cent annual rise in the number of people becoming ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) over the five years through 2025. India is projected to be just behind, with a 63 per cent increase in UHNWIs in the period. Yet, these are two Asian nations most affected by Covid-19, and which suffered some of the worst economic contractions last year. The report defines UHNWIs as those with a net worth of at least US$30 million (S$40 million), including their primary residence.

With lower interest rates and more fiscal stimulus, asset prices have surged, driving the world's UHNWI population 2.4 per cent higher over the past 12 months to more than 520,000. The process was seen across North America and Europe, but it was Asia, with 12 per cent growth, that saw the real upswing. In Singapore, the number of UHNWIs rose by 345, or 10 per cent, to 3,732 last year.

"Asia will see the fastest growth in UHNWIs over the next five years, at 39 per cent, compared with the 27 per cent global average," Knight Frank forecast.

"By 2025, Asia will host 24 per cent of all UHNWIs, up from 17 per cent a decade earlier. The region is already home to more billionaires than any other (36 per cent of the global total)."

Papering over cracks

Now, as Asia begins to limp back to normal, a process that will accelerate as vaccinations progress, the temptation for government leaders and policymakers will be to paper over those cracks as stuff that will sort itself out over time.

Indonesia expects gross domestic product growth of between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent this year. Fitch Ratings says it expects China to grow 10.2 per cent, and India 9.5 per cent. On Tuesday, South Korea reported better than expected industrial production numbers, on top of an exports surge. The slew of reports from around Asia suggests that the recovery is getting broad-based across economies, but not necessarily within them. How and where the Covid-19 chips have fallen show disparities not only between social classes but also even among companies.

In India, which has returned to growth, listed companies have made record profits in the last two quarters even as many small and medium-sized enterprises are hurting, or even closed. As in many developing economies, the data there does not adequately capture the unorganised sector and the informal economy; India may have had more people pushed back into poverty by the coronavirus than any other country.

Even in a developed country like South Korea, which weathered the Covid-19-induced crisis relatively well and escaped with a 1 per cent contraction last year, the contrasts are striking. Last month, South Korean exports rose 9.5 per cent on the year, the fourth consecutive monthly rise. The country's stock market has been on a tear and bellwethers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have all posted strong fourth-quarter earnings. However, other South Korean economic indicators signal worry. The unemployment rate hit a 21-year high of 5.4 per cent in January, shedding 982,000 jobs from a year earlier, bringing back memories of the Asian financial crisis when 1.28 million jobs were lost in December 1998 alone.

Young workers in retail and hospitality are particularly affected. What all this indicates is that even as stock markets celebrate what appears to be the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, prospects for the weakest continue to be dismal. The delivery rider may be the single category of worker that has gained the most prominence in the Covid-19 world, but the pandemic has put highly skilled and low-skilled workers at opposite poles.

"We still do not have a sense of how badly hit we are," Dr Khor Hoe Ee, chief economist at AMRO, short for Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, told me.

"Governments, except for Singapore and, to an extent, Malaysia, have not done enough for the poor. The inadequacies of the social safety net are plainly in view."

Impact on the young

Jobs, health and hunger aside, Covid-19 could have profoundly impacted societies in other ways, too, including the decisions of even well-off couples to bring children into a world where health and natural disasters are getting more frequent by the day.

For some time, a global recession in baby births across the world has been evident. Japan is the Asian nation likely to be most affected, with some projections suggesting its population could halve by 2050. Thailand and South Korea, too, are set for precipitous declines in population.

It remains to be seen if Covid-19's uncertainties accentuate what looks to be a secular trend of falling birth rates. In Singapore, births in the four Parkway hospitals on the island dropped to 518 in January, from 554 in the corresponding month of last year.

The Department of Statistics releases data for live births every quarter, so the islandwide data for the first quarter of this year, which would capture data for government-run hospitals, is still a few weeks away. But the December to December comparison for last year and 2019 is available and shows a dip. Given that a full-term pregnancy is about 40 weeks, this could suggest that couples planning a baby in February or March last year may have taken a wait-and-see approach, or even changed their minds.

Coming out of the pandemic-induced crunch, Asian governments will be under pressure to initiate fiscal consolidation after a series of proactive measures taken to help businesses and individuals combat the downturn. This is also essential to stimulate long-term growth. The risk of failing to do so is punishment by the market, including rating downgrades that could push up borrowing costs.

But it is also clear that governments and policymakers will need to do a deep think on many issues, from social security nets and redistribution of wealth, to policies related to family welfare, and, needless to say, how government revenues are raised.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling Democratic Party has already set up an inequality relief task force aimed at putting the country's tech sector under pressure to share profit and mitigate pandemic-induced economic inequalities. Recent studies reveal dispirited young South Koreans no longer consider hard work alone as the path to success. Not long ago, Parasite, a dark South Korean comedy on two families of haves and have-nots, won the Palme d'Or at Cannes.

This awareness may be spreading.

Dr Maria Ana Lugo, senior economist at the World Bank's Poverty and Equity Global Practice, says the bank's surveys suggest that Indonesians are showing more awareness, and concern, about inequality. While getting back to previous levels of economic health will be fundamental for East Asia, safety nets have proved useful. Maintaining the flexibility to reach out swiftly to households is going to be important, especially if fresh shocks should arise.

"In reaching households during the unexpected Covid-19 shock, governments have been able to field information systems that to an extent will change policy going forward," she told me in a Web interview. "Whether they will be willing to spend the money or not is a different question."

Covid-19 has been not only a watershed for health systems, but also for the economy and society.

In the new environment, nothing is more important than taking care of the most vulnerable.