Pros and cons of China's bid to join CPTPP
China's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact could reshape the region's geo-economics
Two significant developments hit Asia simultaneously over recent weeks. The first dominated headlines, namely the Aukus security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The second was less discussed, namely China's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade pact, barely a day after Aukus was announced.