For Subscribers
Progressive Wage Model 2.0: A step closer to a more inclusive society
The latest expansion - covering an estimated 82 per cent of lower-wage employees - far exceeds the scope of PWM 1.0. But this also means higher costs for businesses and consumers. Their buy-in is crucial.
At the National Day Rally on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Government would accept the recommendations of the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers. The centrepiece is the expansion of the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) to cover more than eight in 10 lower-wage local workers.
What will this mean for lower-wage workers, businesses and society at large? Here are three key takeaways: