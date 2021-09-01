Progressive Wage Model 2.0: A step closer to a more inclusive society

Terence Ho for the Straits Times
The Progressive Wage Model became mandatory for all licensed cleaning firms from September 2015. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
At the National Day Rally on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Government would accept the recommendations of the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers. The centrepiece is the expansion of the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) to cover more than eight in 10 lower-wage local workers.

What will this mean for lower-wage workers, businesses and society at large? Here are three key takeaways:

