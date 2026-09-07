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Principle over policy? Creeping convergence of Beijing’s ‘one China’ narrative in South-east Asia

As more South-east Asian leaders quietly adopt Beijing’s language on Taiwan, the line between diplomatic convenience and strategic accommodation is blurring. 

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The habit of treating Chinese demands as cost-free when it concerns issues not central to South-east Asian nations’ key interests carries long-term risk.

The habit of treating Chinese demands as cost-free when it concerns issues not central to South-east Asian nations’ key interests carries long-term risk.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

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Philip Wen

When Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim caused a diplomatic stir with the candid expression of his views on Taiwan, he did so with almost a shrug of nonchalance. 

“I see Taiwan as part of China, period,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera that aired on Aug 16. “It is one China. It is accepted by all,” he added in the next breath. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.