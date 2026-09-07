Principle over policy? Creeping convergence of Beijing’s ‘one China’ narrative in South-east Asia
As more South-east Asian leaders quietly adopt Beijing’s language on Taiwan, the line between diplomatic convenience and strategic accommodation is blurring.
When Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim caused a diplomatic stir with the candid expression of his views on Taiwan, he did so with almost a shrug of nonchalance.
“I see Taiwan as part of China, period,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera that aired on Aug 16. “It is one China. It is accepted by all,” he added in the next breath.