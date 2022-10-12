Preventive care key with longer lifespans

Last year, Singapore residents' life expectancy fell for the first time since such data became available more than 60 years ago. Their life expectancy at birth fell by about 10 weeks, from 83.7 years in pre-pandemic 2019 to 83.5 years in 2021. According to the latest population trends report, this was due to higher mortality rates caused by excess deaths from Covid-19. This led to a fall in life expectancy at birth in 2020 and 2021. Excess deaths here refer to the difference between the actual number of deaths from all causes since the pandemic started, and the expected number of deaths if there had been no pandemic.

The numbers show that despite the stringent measures taken to deal with Covid-19, it has still impacted mortality rates in Singapore in a way that is unprecedented compared with past events such as the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak. What is unclear is whether this will have any long-term impact. Other countries have seen even steeper declines in life expectancy due to the pandemic. For example, a study last year found that life expectancy fell in 27 of the 29 countries studied in 2020, with 22 countries experiencing a fall of more than half a year in life expectancy. The last time such huge declines in life expectancy were seen in a single year was during World War II.