Technologies used in Singapore classrooms have undergone remarkable transformation over the years. I recall as a teacher in the 1980s, lesson presentations meant laboriously handwritten and crafted transparencies which were shown via the overhead projectors.

In the 1990s, the first computers arrived in our staff room, and I had to learn how to use very difficult-to-navigate software, do up worksheets using word processing, and take my students to computer labs to learn basic digital skills.