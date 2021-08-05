Prayers and an iron fist won't save Myanmar

Fifty years ago this week, New York's Madison Square Garden hosted two benefit shows dubbed Concert for Bangladesh, featuring iconic names in music such as Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston and, of course, the organisers George Harrison and sitarist Ravi Shankar.

The shows were meant to raise money for, and bring attention to, the ugly events unfolding in what was then East Pakistan, where the Punjabi-dominated Pakistan Army had unleashed extraordinary violence and hardship on its Bengali-speaking brethren in the eastern half of the land.