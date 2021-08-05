Speaking Of Asia

Prayers and an iron fist won't save Myanmar

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is looking a tad vulnerable as his nation hurtles into uncharted territory

Associate Editor
Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing appears to be stuck, having played both the Buddhist as well as the Bamar cards.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    32 min ago
Fifty years ago this week, New York's Madison Square Garden hosted two benefit shows dubbed Concert for Bangladesh, featuring iconic names in music such as Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston and, of course, the organisers George Harrison and sitarist Ravi Shankar.

The shows were meant to raise money for, and bring attention to, the ugly events unfolding in what was then East Pakistan, where the Punjabi-dominated Pakistan Army had unleashed extraordinary violence and hardship on its Bengali-speaking brethren in the eastern half of the land.

