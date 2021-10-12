Pragmatic peace: Biden-Xi summit must be another Zurich, not Anchorage

The US and China must draw on recent diplomatic pragmatism to stave off disaster in the Taiwan Strait

Liam Gibson For the Straits Times
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The United States and China must make the most of the planned Biden-Xi virtual summit to apply the brakes on spiralling tensions that risk war in the Taiwan Strait and to install guardrails on their relationship .

Last month's release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor along with Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shows that compromise between the two sides is not impossible.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 12, 2021, with the headline 'Pragmatic peace: Biden-Xi summit must be another Zurich, not Anchorage'. Subscribe
Topics: 