For Subscribers
Pragmatic peace: Biden-Xi summit must be another Zurich, not Anchorage
The US and China must draw on recent diplomatic pragmatism to stave off disaster in the Taiwan Strait
The United States and China must make the most of the planned Biden-Xi virtual summit to apply the brakes on spiralling tensions that risk war in the Taiwan Strait and to install guardrails on their relationship .
Last month's release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor along with Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shows that compromise between the two sides is not impossible.