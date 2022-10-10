Australia and China - tiptoeing towards better ties

SYDNEY - In July, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong held a highly anticipated meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that ended a three-year freeze on high-level talks between the two nations - but the jubilation quickly turned sour.

At first, these talks were widely welcomed as a sign of a turnaround in the torrid ties between Australia and its largest trading partner. Indeed, the encounter went overtime and was Mr Wang's longest one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G-20) gathering in Bali.