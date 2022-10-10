Power Play

Australia and China - tiptoeing towards better ties

The journey is long and strewn with obstacles such as the South Pacific but for the moment there is a muzzling of "Wolf Warrior" growls.

Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
In a recent meeting with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi said Beijing was committed to resolving its differences with Canberra. PHOTOS: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY - In July, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong held a highly anticipated meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that ended a three-year freeze on high-level talks between the two nations - but the jubilation quickly turned sour.

At first, these talks were widely welcomed as a sign of a turnaround in the torrid ties between Australia and its largest trading partner. Indeed, the encounter went overtime and was Mr Wang's longest one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G-20) gathering in Bali.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top