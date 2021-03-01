Power Play

Can the US deter China from attacking Taiwan?

As China flexes its military muscle, American foreign policy establishment offers ways to stop Beijing from using it against the island.

US Correspondent
American officials and scholars have increasingly voiced concerns about China's growing assertiveness towards Taiwan.PHOTO: REUTERS
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

WASHINGTON - American officials and scholars have increasingly voiced concerns about China's growing assertiveness towards Taiwan and the erosion of the United States' ability to deter Beijing from using force against the island.

