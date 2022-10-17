Biden's 'do it all' national security strategy

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration's National Security Strategy (NSS) released on Oct 12 contained a sweeping vision of American global leadership, expressing a resolve to outmanoeuvre geopolitical rivals - chief among them China - tackle shared challenges, and determine the direction of the world.

While such a document read in capitals around the world will naturally contain lofty goals and emphasise American strengths, it has also been criticised for being too ambitious and for not addressing American limitations.