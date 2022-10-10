Power Play

Australia and China - tiptoeing towards better ties

The journey is long and strewn with obstacles such as the South Pacific but for the moment there is a muzzling of 'Wolf Warrior' growls. Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY - In July, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong held a highly anticipated meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that ended a three-year freeze on high-level talks between the two nations - but the jubilation quickly turned sour.

At first, these talks were widely welcomed as a sign of a turnaround in the torrid ties between Australia and its largest trading partner. Indeed, the encounter went overtime and was Mr Wang's longest one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G-20) gathering in Bali.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 10, 2022, with the headline Australia and China - tiptoeing towards better ties. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top