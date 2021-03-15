For Subscribers
Power Play: Mekong - a struggle over water, power and mainland SEA's future
South-east Asia’s longest river not only faces ecological threats, but it is also an arena for superpower rivalry.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Early last month, satellite photos from Thailand's space agency showed the Mekong River had turned a beautiful aquamarine blue. The problem was that "a blue river is not a healthy river", as Mekong transboundary issues expert Brian Eyler of the Washington-based Stimson Centre put it.
