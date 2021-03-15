Power Play: Mekong - a struggle over water, power and mainland SEA's future

South-east Asia’s longest river not only faces ecological threats, but it is also an arena for superpower rivalry.

US Correspondent
Chiang Saen is on the Mekong River which divides Thailand and Laos.PHOTO: RONAN O'CONNELL
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Early last month, satellite photos from Thailand's space agency showed the Mekong River had turned a beautiful aquamarine blue. The problem was that "a blue river is not a healthy river", as Mekong transboundary issues expert Brian Eyler of the Washington-based Stimson Centre put it.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 