Post-Covid-19 aviation industry - nasty, brutish and short-haul

Last month, my wife and I planned our first holiday in six months. It was a hectic experience. Borders between most Australian states had been closed since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

We'd been hoping to fly three hours to the tropical resort town of Cairns, in Queensland, to escape the Sydney winter.

Within hours of the announcement that Queensland's border would open, tickets for the few flights north started selling out. With so few seats available, yield management - the practice by which airlines monitor minute-by-minute demand for their seats, and raise prices accordingly - was in overdrive.

By the time we finally booked, we'd spent about A$1,000 (S$972), or 40 per cent, more than if we'd been quicker off the mark.

That's a glimpse of what awaits travellers as the world comes out of Covid-19-induced hibernation over the next two years. Global air traffic is forecast to fall by at least half this year. Most airlines believe business won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, at the earliest.

The financial consequences for large carriers and their employees will be wrenching - and those passengers who do start flying again will have to bear the costs.

The drawn-out recovery will accentuate all the aspects of flying that travellers bemoan. Did you think travel last year was costly, crowded, mean and lacking in glamour? Get used to it.

The decline of business travel poses the biggest threat to the industry. Premium-class travellers account for about 5 per cent of traffic but 30 per cent of airline revenue, allowing carriers to offer economy seats at cheaper fares.

Tight corporate budgets and the boom in videoconferencing under lockdown may have killed off a sizeable share of that industry.

Some 60 per cent of travel managers surveyed by BCD Travel in April expect the frequency of business travel to be lower even after the pandemic subsides. Of all economy and premium-class tickets bought by businesses, "10 per cent to 15 per cent will never return", said Mr Ben Baldanza, former chief executive of budget carrier Spirit Airlines. "Video was available before Covid-19, but now businesses have both experience and confidence in using it."

Recessions typically lead to a three-year slump in air travel - and the one we're seeing is likely to be unprecedented in its depth and length. Long-haul operations could still be struggling five years from now, according to Mr Baldanza.

THE LIKELY SURVIVORS

The early days of recovery may bring bargains as carriers try to coax passengers back on board. But sooner or later, the industry will have to reckon with the mountain of debt its taken on. There's simply no flight map for this.

Firms with net debts more than about four or five times the size of their Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) are conventionally considered at high risk of missing payments. That ratio will hit 16 for the global airline industry next year, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Some carriers will be able to withstand the crisis better than others. Those with strong positions in large domestic markets that have been spared the worst of the virus - such as Australia, Japan and China - should do better, as will regional Asian carriers and budget airlines in the European Union.

Because of their low-cost bases, short-haul discount carriers are likely to be more resilient than their full-service rivals. Airlines based in large domestic markets hit hardest by Covid-19 - the United States, India, Brazil, Russia - will find the going harder. The worst affected are likely to be the handful of airlines that spent the past two decades aspiring to connect the world as global hub carriers. The sort of long-haul connecting traffic that the likes of Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways specialise in won't look like a viable business for many years.

Fortunately for their employees and passengers, all except Cathay have controlling state shareholders who see flag-carrying airlines as fundamental to their economic futures. The state's role will be impossible to escape in the decade ahead. Already, governments have extended some US$123 billion (S$171 billion) of aid - equivalent to the last four years' worth of industry profits. The damage that Covid-19 is doing to traffic and the centrality of quarantine measures mean that only a handful of mainly budget carriers are likely to survive on their own feet.

Many airlines will need ongoing state support, on top of the bailouts that have already taken place.

Carriers that don't receive government backing will head towards bankruptcy. Those that do get help still risk ending up in the position of sclerotic state-owned flag-carriers like Alitalia, Malaysia Airlines and Air India, lurching from crisis to crisis under the weight of government loans. That will translate into unpleasant experiences for passengers.

PACKED PLANES, HIGHER FEES

You're unlikely to find yourself surrounded by socially-distanced empty seats - even easyJet, which proposed that measure in April, later dropped it. Airlines at the best of times can't make money unless they fill 80 per cent of the plane. On the first leg of my flight from Sydney to Brisbane, every one of the 174 seats on board was occupied. Your best hope of avoiding infection will be either to wear a mask, to count on the reliability of in-cabin air filtration or to avoid flying altogether.

Carriers will amplify the existing trend towards making money in areas where passengers seem insensitive to price - in other words, everything but the tickets themselves. Ancillary revenues from things like baggage fees, extra legroom, on-board meals, frequent-flier points and hotel and car rental bookings have risen fivefold over the past decade to hit US$109.5 billion last year, according to consultants IdeaWorksCompany.

That's more than 12 per cent of overall airline revenues and at some discount carriers it amounts to as much as a third of the total.

The aftermath of the pandemic will provide carriers with a reason to stop handing out free food and drink that could be seen as carrying infection. They'll come attached with a stiff price tag in future. Baggage fees will also soar.

The brightest spot in the aviation industry at the moment is freight. Because of the shortage of passenger flights, cargo holds are fuller than they've ever been, allowing carriers to push up prices.

Luggage fees are a way of both earning extra revenue in the passenger cabin and discouraging people from bringing bags, freeing up more space below decks for profitable commercial shipments.

As for seats, passenger groups believe a review of seat size due to be released this summer by the US Federal Aviation Administration will give carriers the green light to pack people even closer together.

On a typical Airbus SE A-320 or Boeing 737, each centimetre taken off legroom could open up space for an extra row of passengers, up to maximum levels determined by evacuation protocols.

The carriers that survive will have more market power, thanks to the collapse or takeover of their rivals, putting them in a good position to squeeze out the higher fares they'll need to pay off their debts.

Will regulators come to the rescue of consumers, by preventing further airline consolidation? Don't count on it. But that largesse that governments are giving away shouldn't come for free, either.

Two types of airline businesses are likely to prosper in the decade ahead: Lean budget carriers like Ryanair and Southwest Airlines, and government-controlled, bailed-out, long-haul national champions like Emirates and Singapore Airlines.

For most passengers, that means a future with fewer cross-continental flights being pampered on the upper deck of a jumbo jet, and more time crammed into narrow seats eating dry sandwiches and sipping US$10 cans of beer.

The industry that emerges from the coronavirus will be nasty, brutish and short-haul.

• David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering commodities, as well as industrial and consumer companies.