Porsche, BMW and other famous German brands must come to terms with their past

On Feb 20, 1933 at 6pm, about two dozen of Nazi Germany's wealthiest and most influential businessmen arrived, on foot or by chauffeured car, to attend a meeting at the official residence of Reichstag president Hermann Goring in the heart of Berlin's government and business district.

The attendees included Gunther Quandt, a textile producer-turned-arms and battery tycoon; Friedrich Flick, a steel magnate; Baron August von Finck, a Bavarian finance mogul; Kurt Schmitt, chief executive of insurance behemoth Allianz; executives from chemicals conglomerate IG Farben and potash giant Wintershall; and Gustav Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach, chairman through marriage of the Krupp steel empire.