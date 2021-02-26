Politicians are using yesterday's tools for today's tech challenges

(FINANCIAL TIMES) The online game Minecraft has two modes. Players can either create their own digital landscapes or simply try to survive within someone else's land. It is a choice which should resonate with policymakers as they grapple with a rapidly altering digital terrain too often designed by others.

One has only to imagine Covid-19 happening 20 years ago to appreciate that, from cloud services to communications, from retail to finance, the digital realm is now the architecture of modern society.