Political coalitions in Malaysia: Fluid, fleeting and fickle

Last week, more than a few eyebrows were raised when Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang decided not to contest the upcoming Melaka state election alongside the party's formal alliance partner, the United Malays National Organisation, or Umno. Instead, the party will run with former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin's party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), under another coalition, Perikatan Nasional, in the Nov 20 polls.

This has led some to question the Islamist party's strategic capabilities, in particular its penchant for drifting into, and out of, various coalitions.