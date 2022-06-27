The case against Trump: Has the Jan 6 probe changed minds?

Ms Liz Cheney decided it was time to speak directly to Mr Donald Trump's supporters last week. Concluding her remarks at the fifth public hearing of the congressional committee to investigate the attack on the US Capitol last year, the Wyoming Republican and daughter of a former vice-president did not mince her words.

"It can be difficult to accept that president Trump abused your trust - that he deceived you," said Ms Cheney, who serves as vice-chair of the Jan 6 committee. "Many will invent excuses to ignore that fact. But that is a fact. I wish it weren't true, but it is."