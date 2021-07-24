Pipeline politics and US strategic calculations

One of Europe's longest-running political disputes is now over. United States President Joe Biden has just agreed to drop sanctions against a projected gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany, in return for a German pledge to strengthen the security of European countries should they be subjected to future Russian military or economic pressure.

The deal puts an end to a debate which poisoned relations between European nations.

But it also leaves a lot of very serious questions about Western relations with Russia largely unanswered. And it provides us with a glimpse into how the Biden administration proposes to go about forging global alliances against its largest strategic competitors.

German politicians like to present their country as Europe's best child, one nation that selflessly dedicates itself to the benefit of its European neighbours. Some officials in Berlin go as far as asserting that there is no such thing as a purely German national interest; the interests of Europe - they claim - are indistinguishable from Germany's.

But the Nord Stream 2 project - as the controversial gas pipeline from Russia is known - is one example where all these German claims fall apart. For the project is entirely and purely about German national interests.

Germany is by far Europe's biggest importer of oil and gas, and Russia's most important European customer. The Nord Stream 2 is being constructed alongside a previous pipeline, named the Nord Stream 1, which has been in operation since 2011. If completed, Nord Stream 2 would double the total capacity of the system, from 55 billion cubic m(BCM) to 110 BCM per year. Nord Stream 2 is owned by the Russian state-controlled energy company Gazprom.

Germany argues that the pipeline will enhance European Union energy security by increasing the capacity of a direct and secure supply route. German officials say they support the development of infrastructure to ensure that gas can be transported across Europe once it reaches Germany. They stress that Germany supports broader European energy. And German politicians have claimed all along that the project is a purely commercial operation, nothing to do with politics.

German gas politics

But it is doubtful that even German politicians believe such self-serving claims, which can be refuted at almost every level.

The first criticism is that the EU has long articulated an ambitious energy diversification strategy, which is made easier by the fact that there are many other producers desperate to sell to Europe and new technologies - such as liquefied gas - which permit producers such as Qatar in the Gulf to deliver competitively. Yet instead of promoting such diversity, Germany seems determined to increase its direct dependency on Russia.

Crucially, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline not only makes Germany more dependent on Russia, but also strengthens Russia's ability to put pressure on individual central and eastern European countries that were once part of the Soviet Union's empire, and particularly on the most vulnerable of all: Ukraine.

Until a decade ago, about 80 per cent of Russia's natural gas exports transited Ukraine. That gave the Ukrainians two advantages: a steady revenue, for Russia had to pay royalties on the gas quantities it pumped through the transit pipelines, and serious political leverage. If Russia tried to throttle the Ukrainian economy, the Ukrainians could retaliate by throttling Russia's gas exports.

Soon after the first Nord Stream pipeline - which bypasses all of Europe by running under the Baltic Sea from Russian gas fields and directly to Germany - went into operation back in 2011, the quantity of Russian gas pumped through Ukraine halved, to not more than 40 per cent of Russia's overall gas exports. And when Nord Stream 2 becomes operational, none of Russia's gas would require Ukrainian transit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wasted no time spelling out what this new Ukrainian vulnerability may mean in practice. Earlier this month, Mr Putin published a lengthy article in which he claimed that there is no such thing as a Ukrainian nation, that Ukrainians are basically just Russians, and that the whole idea of an independent Ukraine is fiction, invented by those who want to keep Russia weak.

One does not need to be a Russia expert to understand what Mr Putin may have in mind; Russia has already occupied and annexed a chunk of Ukraine and may now be aspiring to the rest. Nor does one need to be a prophet to work out that, once Russia can export its energy products directly while bypassing Ukraine, the task of gobbling up the Ukrainians becomes far easier.

Those are the reasons why most European countries and successive US presidents - Mr Barack Obama, Mr Donald Trump and Mr Biden today - have all opposed the Nord Stream 2 project. US Congressional opposition is so strong that the White House often had to resist demands for the imposition of sanctions against the companies engaged in the construction of the pipeline.

Yet throughout, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who otherwise cultivates an image of a conciliator problem-solver, would not be budged. She either repeated the old mantra that the pipeline was a "purely commercial venture" or, more recently, she just refused to engage in the discussion altogether. Dr Merkel seems to be a believer in the advertising slogan of sportswear maker Nike, which advises people to "Just Do It".

Why is Germany willing to burn through so much political goodwill with friends and allies alike on this matter? The Chancellor and her closest advisers genuinely believe that the project would tie Russia to Europe and encourage Russia to be more friendly. There is not much evidence for this, but the argument is popular with some Germans.

Yet there is a darker side to the story as well, one of German businessmen and very senior politicians who are direct beneficiaries of this project. Chief among these is Mr Gerhard Schroeder, who went straight from serving as Germany's Chancellor to being chairman of the shareholders' committee of the Nord Stream 2 project. Those who were stunned by subsequent claims that America's intelligence community was allegedly tapping the mobile phones of German politicians would now grasp why this may have happened.

Biden's choice

Either way, by the time President Biden came to office earlier this year, he faced only two options. The US could continue to impose sanctions on companies involved in the pipeline's construction, a confrontational policy started by Mr Trump, but one also advocated by Mr Biden's Democratic Congressmen. Or he could decide to drop America's active opposition to the project, and in return squeeze out of the Germans a promise to uphold the security of Ukraine.

Mr Biden has wisely chosen the latter. The deal concluded this week aims to dampen the negative geopolitical consequences of the German-Russian gas project. "The United States and Germany emphatically support the sovereignty of Ukraine, its territorial integrity, independence and the European path it has chosen," said the statement published by Washington and Berlin.

Under the compromise, Germany will massively increase aid to Ukraine and support the country's independence from fossil fuels - and thereby from Russia. A "green fund for Ukraine" worth more than US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) is to be set up for this purpose, with the Germans contributing an initial US$175 million.

In addition, Germany has undertaken to campaign for the existing transit of Russian gas via pipelines in Ukraine to continue. And should Russia nevertheless try to use Nord Stream 2 as leverage against Ukraine, new economic sanctions are to be imposed. "I don't want to make use of this, but we always have the option of imposing sanctions," Dr Merkel said after the conclusion of the deal.

But the Ukrainians can be forgiven for taking all these German reassurances with a large pinch of salt. The claim that their country - one of Europe's poorest and still embroiled in a war with Russia - will become a laboratory of new energy technologies is far-fetched, to put it mildly. The US$1 billion fund to which the Germans are contributing is less than the energy transit revenues the Ukrainians used to get from Russia.

Furthermore, the security guarantees provided to Ukraine in the US-German deal are nebulous. Chancellor Merkel will retire from politics before the end of this year and her most likely successor is softer on Russia than she is and has none of her experience and gravitas either.

Besides, what would be the "red lines" which, if crossed by Russia, will trigger sanctions? And how can Germany be sure that, even if it wants to impose sanctions on Russia, it would get the support of all the other European Union member-states, as it will have to?

The Ukrainians have a long experience with empty security promises. After the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s, Ukraine was left with a large residue of nuclear weapons; if it kept them, it would have been the world's third biggest nuclear power. But instead, the Ukrainians were persuaded to give up all their nuclear weapons in return for a promise from the key Western powers that the country's security would be guaranteed. Nothing came of it when Russian troops occupied Ukrainian territory two decades later and the promises which Germany and the US made now are the same sort of vague paper pledges.

Still, there are two important conclusions which emerge from this saga. The first is about the enduring supremacy of the US in European affairs: only the US was able to settle a problem which, to all intents and purposes, is a European one.

But the episode is also an early indication of how the Biden administration plans to operate. It can be radical: Accepting Nord Stream 2 was a significant departure, and one which pits Mr Biden against his own Congressional supporters.

The Biden White House can also be quite ruthless. Not only were the Ukrainians not consulted as the deal about their fate was put together, but they were also told to keep quiet without complaining. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet the US President only at the end of next week, by which time all the terms of the deals would have been set.

But the most significant aspect is the fact that the US administration made the concessions because it calculated that it needs Germany - Europe's most significant country - in handling other and broader global security concerns and that, faced with that requirement, a controversy over a pipeline was not worth having.

It is a sort of approach which other countries around the world are now getting from Washington: offers of various US concessions on existing obstacles and policy differences, in return for a pledge from allies that they will join hands with the US in handling what America sees as its main security challenge.

And that challenge isn't in Europe.