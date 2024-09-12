Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Physical proximity has big effects in the workplace

It needs to be managed wisely.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An array of studies have demonstrated how much proximity matters in the workplace.

An array of studies have demonstrated how much proximity matters in the workplace.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

The Economist

Follow topic:

Seeing people in person matters. Information pours off them: not just what they say, but how they say it and whether they listen. Relationships form more naturally. It’s much harder to look a person straight in the pixels.

An array of studies have demonstrated how much proximity matters in the workplace. One paper published in 2020 by Assistant Professor Diego Battiston of Stockholm University and his co-authors looked at how the police force in Manchester fields emergency calls. Their process involves two people. A handler takes the call and writes up the incident. An operator then allocates police officers.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.