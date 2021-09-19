For Subscribers
Phoenix rising: Painful endings and hopeful beginnings
Like the timeless bird of mythology, the grand cycle of death and rebirth, loss and renewal, is all a part of life's journey, even in these pandemic times
"We'll soon be out of lockdown, and back to normal. Then all the old things we used to do will feel like new things," someone remarked to me not long ago.
We have certainly entered a new phase in the pandemic, as the world now implements vaccination and begins to emerge from hibernation.