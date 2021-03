Pharmaceutical companies have never had it so good. The rapid roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines has made household names of Pfizer and AstraZeneca and the whole industry is winning praise for cooperation.

But the decision this week by some governments to suspend use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of possible blood clots shows just how fragile public trust can be. What has been a public relations triumph could, if handled badly, turn out to be a trap.