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That’s a strength at a time of mass AI adoption that must not be squandered.

When workers were asked about their five-year career plans, 82% of SME employees preferred to remain with their current employer, compared with 70% in MNCs.

Conventional wisdom says multinational corporations (MNCs) hold all the cards when competing for talent, with their corporate prestige, opportunities for career advancement, global exposure and deep pockets for professional development. Smaller firms, on the other hand, are often viewed as mere stepping stones to a role in an MNC for ambitious workers.

Yet recent findings challenge this assumption. When workers were asked about their five-year career plans in a 2026 study by the National Trades Union Congress, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Nanyang Technological University, 82% of SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) employees preferred to remain with their current employer, compared with 70% in MNCs.