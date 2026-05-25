People are moving so fast on AI, businesses are struggling to keep up

AI may be the first technological transition where Singaporeans are working faster than institutions.

For decades, Singapore’s economic story followed a familiar sequence. The Government identified the next wave, built the infrastructure to support it, and businesses and the population adapted to it. From Intelligent Island and Biopolis to Smart Nation and Singapore’s ambitions to be a global financial hub, the formula was broadly the same: anticipate early, invest heavily and prepare businesses to follow.

But artificial intelligence may be the first technological transition where Singaporeans are working faster than institutions. Two sets of numbers reveal this disconnect: 71.5 per cent of Singapore companies have not started using AI at all, and only 3.8 per cent have integrated it into core business processes, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s AI adoption report released in April.

Yet 68 per cent of Singaporeans are already using AI regularly in their jobs, one of the highest rates in the world, Qualtrics’ 2026 Employee Experience Trends report shows. Only 14 per cent rely exclusively on the tools their employer has provided.

In other words, working professionals are adapting to AI faster than their employers are.

This is the context in which the Economic Strategy Review (ESR), and any eventual corresponding Budget measures, should be understood. The National AI Council, SkillsFuture support and the tax incentives for AI announced in February are the right strategic starting signals. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has also rightly framed AI adoption as essential to sustaining growth in an economy facing slow labour growth and rising regional competition.

Ambition is not in question. The challenge is whether Singapore’s AI strategy is being built around how people are actually using AI rather than assumptions about how they will use it.

What we lose with shadow AI use

AI transformations rarely fail because the technology is weak. They fail because organisations do not understand human behaviour. Companies buy licences, run training sessions and declare transformation complete, only to find their employees routing around official systems and using their own tools. When private or shadow AI use overtakes enterprise adoption, businesses fail to achieve organisation-wide productivity.

A finance executive using a consumer AI tool to draft a board paper faster may find they can cut the amount of time to do the work. But their company and the country have gained nothing measurable. The productivity dividend the Budget and the ESR are counting on requires AI to be embedded in how organisations operate, not in how individuals work around them.

Singapore has positioned AI as a key lever to overcome labour constraints and preserve competitiveness, committing significant political capital, policy attention and institutional heft to get things moving. Last week saw the release of a refreshed National AI strategy, outlining a focus on deepening public-sector transformation, broadening AI adoption and building an AI hub, alongside the completion of a four-month sandbox on the use of AI agents.

Across many key industries, the integration of AI into operations and workflows is fundamental to maintaining Singapore’s pole position. In some industries, such as financial services, AI has moved beyond a tool for back-office cost reduction to aid decision-making in risk management, anti-money-laundering detection and wealth advisory. We also know about the strides it is making in the healthcare sector, with AI agents translating insights into timely actions such as appointment scheduling, reducing the administrative burden placed on healthcare providers – we have seen this with one of our own customers in the US, Stanford Healthcare.

The adoption of AI can also benefit the broad group of small and medium-sized enterprises, with those adopting information technology solutions scoped to their needs seeing a 52 per cent increase in productivity.

Singapore needs to listen to its workforce

Singapore is particularly exposed to the risk of personal AI use outstripping enterprise use because so much of its economy depends on white-collar cognitive work – in finance, professional services, healthcare, law and public administration, sectors where AI’s impact will be deep and where the gap between personal experimentation and institutional adoption is most consequential.

Tackling this requires organisations to have a strong feedback loop – between people and their managers, middle managers and business executives, and between executive teams and boards. Yet at present, many policymakers and employers do not have a sufficiently clear picture of what our workforce is doing with AI, what they trust, what they avoid, where they find value and where they feel threatened or unsupported. When gaps emerge, the instinct is often to throw money at it – but that strategy will fail here.

The signals worth listening for

Rather than preach the importance of AI use, organisations would benefit from listening, understanding and then acting when it comes to how employees are already using AI and how they feel about it across four dimensions.

First, trust: do employees trust the systems their employers have deployed? Second, capability: do they believe AI use will make them more capable, or do they think it will make them more replaceable? Third, workflow integration: where are workers bypassing official tools because sanctioned systems are too restrictive or ineffective? Fourth, psychological safety: do employees feel empowered to flag and fix when AI produces flawed outcomes?

These are critical issues of organisational culture that underpin successful business transformation, not soft cultural questions. After fact-finding and listening, employers must redesign AI roll-outs centred on the people doing the work, rather than the tools procured.

A bank that asks its tellers, credit officers and relationship managers where AI truly helps improve judgment, and where it creates unnecessary friction, will find more gains than one that simply rolls out another enterprise platform and expects automatic adoption. Boards that receive continuous visibility into how AI is being used inside organisations will be better positioned to identify governance failures, unmanaged risks and emerging workforce tensions before they escalate. Employers that encourage and incentivise open sharing on AI use create a conducive culture that enables effective adoption.

Singapore’s historical advantage was never just long-term planning. It was the ability to understand how society, employers and working professionals would respond to change and recalibrate quickly. AI may be the first major transition where the feedback loop has come under strain, and much depends on whether institutions and businesses are capable of listening to the workforce already adapting ahead of them.