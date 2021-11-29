Peng Shuai's assault allegations: Why China's elite political factions matter

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Zhang Gaoli might have been remembered as a reform-focused cadre who played his part in facilitating China's rise from poverty and who represented a rejuvenated nation, even holding talks with presidents Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin.

But a sexual assault allegation levelled by tennis star Peng Shuai has embroiled the 75-year-old in an international #MeToo furore and focused attention on the secretive network of alliances at the top echelons of the Communist Party of China (CPC).