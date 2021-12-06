Power Play

Peng Shuai and the pressures on US companies operating in China

Corporate leaders have to balance the tension between profits and principles, while factoring in the power of governments to change the business environment in favour of geopolitical strategic goals.

US Correspondent
Concerns over the safety of Peng Shuai after she accused Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her have led to the Women’s Tennis Association suspending all tournaments in China.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

WASHINGTON • In the days following Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's abrupt absence from public view, Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chief Steve Simon attempted to ascertain if she was safe.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 