Power Play
Peng Shuai and the pressures on US companies operating in China
Corporate leaders have to balance the tension between profits and principles, while factoring in the power of governments to change the business environment in favour of geopolitical strategic goals.
WASHINGTON • In the days following Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's abrupt absence from public view, Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chief Steve Simon attempted to ascertain if she was safe.