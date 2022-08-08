Pelosi's visit fallout - new benchmark for Chinese pressure on Taiwan

Chinese military officials have been delivering a message of triumph to the public. The exercises with which the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is punishing Taiwan for hosting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi feature "multiple firsts", they gloated on state television.

"Our firepower covers all of Taiwan, and we can strike wherever we want," said Mr Zhang Junshe, a researcher at the PLA Navy Research Institute. "We got really close to Taiwan. We encircled Taiwan. And we demonstrated that we can effectively stop intervention by foreign forces."