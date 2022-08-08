Pelosi's visit fallout - new benchmark for Chinese pressure on Taiwan

Beijing's response has shown its capacity for military coercion. Question now is what will Washington do?

Kathrin Hille and Demetri Sevastopulo
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Chinese military officials have been delivering a message of triumph to the public. The exercises with which the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is punishing Taiwan for hosting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi feature "multiple firsts", they gloated on state television.

"Our firepower covers all of Taiwan, and we can strike wherever we want," said Mr Zhang Junshe, a researcher at the PLA Navy Research Institute. "We got really close to Taiwan. We encircled Taiwan. And we demonstrated that we can effectively stop intervention by foreign forces."

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 08, 2022, with the headline Pelosi's visit fallout - new benchmark for Chinese pressure on Taiwan. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top