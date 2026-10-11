Pearlyn Phau is in the market for a suitable match for Singlife

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Singlife Group CEO Pearlyn Phau says the company needs scale to grow further, so it is open to mergers or buyouts.

SINGAPORE – For 50 years before Avis retired the campaign line in 2012, the rental car company’s advertising slogan – one that helped drive it to profit from the year it was introduced – was “We try harder because we are second”.

While the clever motto proved instantly successful in 1962, it was only in 2017 that Avis narrowly edged out market leader Hertz in revenue.