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Pearlyn Phau is in the market for a suitable match for Singlife

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Singlife Group CEO Pearlyn Phau says the company needs scale to grow further, so it is open to mergers or buyouts.

Singlife Group CEO Pearlyn Phau says the company needs scale to grow further, so it is open to mergers or buyouts.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

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Ravi Velloor

  • Singlife has grown fast under Pearlyn Phau and is now in Singapore’s top five insurers by premiums, but she says it may still take until around 2030 to challenge the market leaders.
  • The company has faced major tests, including Aviva integration, Sumitomo Life ownership, higher healthcare costs, and MAS action over misconduct in its distribution arm.
  • Phau says Singlife needs scale to grow further, so it is open to mergers or buyouts, while using technology and AI to support staff, not replace human advisers.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – For 50 years before Avis retired the campaign line in 2012, the rental car company’s advertising slogan – one that helped drive it to profit from the year it was introduced – was “We try harder because we are second”.

While the clever motto proved instantly successful in 1962, it was only in 2017 that Avis narrowly edged out market leader Hertz in revenue.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.