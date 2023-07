Most Singaporean young women hoping to be a mum are aware of the risks of delaying childbirth. Still, they might cling to the uplifting portrayals of celebrity mothers attaining motherhood in their 40s and 50s, and this might make them take an optimistic view.

After all, why worry about something so uncertain, far off into the future and disagreeable as infertility or congenital disorders, which are, to a large degree, out of our control?