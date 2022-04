(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Hurrah for Mr Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy. A decade ago, he promised to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro, an iconic phrase that shaped policymaking in subsequent years.

Now he has produced another pithy salvo. Last week, he was challenged about what Italy might do if the European Union boycotted Russian energy, given that gas supplies from Russia account for around 40 per cent of Italian energy.