Paying with your face in an age of deepfakes: Is it still a good idea?
Unlike a compromised credit card, facial data can’t be replaced. But consumer concerns may be misplaced.
Imagine going to a supermarket and instead of tapping our phones or cards to pay for our groceries, we could simply glance at a screen. A camera could scan our face, compare it with a biometric template, and the payment could be authorised.
Facial recognition technology has gained traction around the world – we use our faces to unlock our phones, gain entry to our offices and homes, and even clear immigration.