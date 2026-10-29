Paying with your face in an age of deepfakes: Is it still a good idea?

For many consumers across Asia, there are multitudes of cashless payment options available, whether it is scanning a QR code or tapping their phone.

Imagine going to a supermarket and instead of tapping our phones or cards to pay for our groceries, we could simply glance at a screen. A camera could scan our face, compare it with a biometric template, and the payment could be authorised.

Facial recognition technology has gained traction around the world – we use our faces to unlock our phones, gain entry to our offices and homes, and even clear immigration.