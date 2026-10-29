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Paying with your face in an age of deepfakes: Is it still a good idea?

Unlike a compromised credit card, facial data can’t be replaced. But consumer concerns may be misplaced.

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For many consumers across Asia, there are multitudes of cashless payment options available, whether it is scanning a QR code or tapping their phone.

For many consumers across Asia, there are multitudes of cashless payment options available, whether it is scanning a QR code or tapping their phone.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Imagine going to a supermarket and instead of tapping our phones or cards to pay for our groceries, we could simply glance at a screen. A camera could scan our face, compare it with a biometric template, and the payment could be authorised.

Facial recognition technology has gained traction around the world – we use our faces to unlock our phones, gain entry to our offices and homes, and even clear immigration. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.