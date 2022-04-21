Patriots v globalists replaces left-right divide

Nationalism is driving French politics in the presidential elections as it has done in the United States and Britain

Gideon Rachman
Updated
Published
4 min ago
It was France that gave the world the concepts of the left and right in politics. Now it is France that is leading the way in the destruction of this divide and its replacement by a new politics, one in which the two dominant camps are nationalists and internationalists.

The left-right cleavage has its origins in the French revolution of 1789 - when supporters of the royal veto stood on the right of the National Assembly and opponents stood to the left. Over the following two centuries, left and right became the central philosophical divide in Western politics.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 21, 2022, with the headline Patriots v globalists replaces left-right divide.

