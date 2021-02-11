Pandemic brings opportunities for growth to Vietnam

To its neighbours, Vietnam is to be envied. The South-east Asian nation has done remarkably well economically despite being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. It registered 2.9 per cent growth last year, the best performance in the region against its neighbours' largely negative growth rates.

A key reason for its achievement is that it dealt with the pandemic early and effectively, within days of China announcing its first cases, including mobilising Vietnam's 100 million citizens to help with detecting those infected and tracing contacts. Before the latest resurgence of infections last month, it had reported just over 1,500 cases and 35 deaths.