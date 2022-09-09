Pakatan Harapan assesses chessboard

Amid talk of an early election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) must first decide what would be the desired outcome of Malaysia's 15th General Election (GE15) for the coalition and if it is going into the election with a winning mindset.

Winning is not as straightforward as it seems. On Aug 27, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is vice-president of Umno, briefed the Umno Supreme Council that all intelligence reports point to a hung Parliament.

In GE14 in 2018, against all odds, PH came to power having won 114 seats, two seats more than the simple majority of 112 (a Kuala Lumpur seat won by an independent proxy was later counted into its tally).

Of the seats won by PH, 98 came from the peninsula, 10 from Sarawak and six from Sabah. It was a breakthrough in the East Malaysian states.

Sabah and Sarawak have very different dynamics from the peninsula, and the parties in these states will not be as tightly linked to Barisan Nasional (BN) in GE15 as they were in the past.

Thus, in the upcoming election battle for Malaysia's 222 parliamentary seats, we have to focus first on the seats in the peninsula. Of the 165 seats on offer, BN strategists are optimistic that their coalition can secure 70 seats, a significant increase from the 49 seats it won in the peninsula in 2018.

The mathematics is pretty straightforward. PH has at least 55 seats solid in its column, having won them consistently in 2018 and earlier in 2013 and 2008 when it was then known as Pakatan Rakyat.

Thus far, there does not appear to be an obvious collapse of support for Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) in its traditional strongholds of Kelantan and Terengganu. Consequently, it is feasible for PAS to win at least 15 seats. Currently, PAS is in a coalition with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

On balance, the possible seat tallies for BN, PH and PAS could be 70, 55 and 15 respectively. This means that the focus of the GE15 electoral battle would be on the remaining 25 seats at stake in the peninsula.

But PH must also look beyond these 25 seats and understand the various possible post-election scenarios that come from its vote tally.

If PH wins fewer than 60 seats in the peninsula, the other parties would have many possible permutations to exclude it from any post-election discussions on forming a government. They will also be able to amend the Federal Constitution as they see fit, as they would hold a two-thirds majority in Parliament (148 out of the 222 seats).

Should this be the case, whatever meagre reform gains made since 2018 will be reversed. Consequently, democracy in Malaysia would face serious setbacks in the coming decade, and the survival of a meaningful opposition would be in serious jeopardy.

If PH wins 80 seats in the peninsula, at the very least the Federal Constitution can be amended only if PH supports it. And PH would be at the negotiating table one way or the other.