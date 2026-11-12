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Oxford Street turns unruly pedestrians into spectacle

London’s tendency towards the ugly demands a certain friction.

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People walking along Oxford Street on the first day the shopping district becomes traffic-free on Oct 26.

People walking along Oxford Street on Oct 26, the first day that the shopping district became traffic-free.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Edwin Heathcote

Oxford Street is not a place where Londoners usually linger. It has the attraction of a sewer, useful but not desirable and better kept away from. Its pedestrianisation has caused an enormous fuss, filling social media with pro and anti sentiment, some of it thinly disguised racism against the mayor who forced it through (against the wishes of Westminster’s Conservative-controlled council), Sadiq Khan.

I walked along it on the day after its rather shoddy overnight conversion at the end of October. Oddly quiet, most people were still keeping to the pavements, only occasionally and sheepishly setting foot in the middle of a road that had been populated by buses, cabs and music-blasting pink-furred pedicabs only 24 hours earlier.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.