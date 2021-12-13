For Subscribers
Own a piece of the metaverse
Proceeds from ST’s first-ever NFT auction will go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.
For the first time in its history, The Straits Times is auctioning this column, and three of its Opinion section art illustrations, as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
From Dec 22 to 28, the online auction will run on the digital platform Blockchain For Good, a corporate social responsibility initiative of the Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS), in partnership with Drew & Napier. Anyone can bid.