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Countries take care not to depend on a handful of suppliers for food, energy and medicine. They should have backups when it comes to digital services too.

Error messages on pages for Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Copilot when an outage on Nov 13 paralysed government offices, traders and businesses globally.

Microsoft’s e-mail service broke down globally in the early hours of Nov 13, Singapore time, and stayed broken for nearly 20 hours. The economic damage went well beyond inboxes.

Some hospital appointments were cancelled in Britain while marshals were told to suspend the day’s evictions in New York City .